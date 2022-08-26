Alfa Romeo to end partnership with Sauber

In the wake of Audi's confirmation that it will enter F1 in 2026, almost certainly in partnership with Sauber, Alfa Romeo has announced the end of its partnership with the Swiss constructor.

Alfa Romeo announced its return to F1 in 2017 with a long term plan, and in July 2022 has announced the decision to continue its partnership with Sauber also for 2023, given to the promising results of the first half of the season, both in terms of performances, marketing and positive collaboration with the team.

"Since the economic and industrial turnaround of the brand will be achieved in 2022, Alfa Romeo will now evaluate among the many opportunities on the table," said the Italian manufacturer, "and decide which will be the best one to sustain the long term strategy and the positioning of the brand."

Although today's announcement centred on the (Audi) power unit, the German manufacturer is looking for a chassis partner, and the word is that it is looking to purchase a 75% stake in Sauber.

Last year, Michael Andretti made a bid to buy the Sauber operation, seeking a rumoured 80% stake in Islero Investments which owns Sauber Motorsport. However, while there was general agreement on a deal, it was essentially kicked into touch by Swedish Billionaire Finn Rausing, the man behind Islero.

Though a price had been agreed, numerous reliable media outlets claimed that Rausling was also demanding $50m a year for five years as a guarantee the team would remain on the grid - and not sold on - the money to be paid in advance.