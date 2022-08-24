Belgian GP: Preview - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN returns to action after the summer break as it prepares for one of the most iconic races on the calendar, the Belgian Grand Prix. The race, at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, will be the 14th round of the 2022 Formula One world championship.

The return from the summer holidays has a very particular flavour: it's a moment in which much feels the same, as the teams return to the European races that featured before the break; it's a quick-fire of great races, with Belgium followed by the Netherlands and Italy - three circuits with a proud history in which fans are as much a show as the on-track action; and it's a last throw of the dice on familiar territory before the teams embark on the flyaways that will culminate in the Abu Dhabi finale in November.

The return from the holidays, however, is also a moment in which there are differences coming to light. It's a time of talks about new calendars, new venues, new challenges; it's a time in which upgrades can provide a shake-up to the balance of forces on the ground; it's a time when the mind start to wander towards the future.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN keeps its feet firmly on the ground, focused on the job at hand: there's a championship battle to fight and 100% of our energies are geared towards that. But we do so with an eye to the new: we do so in a revamped hospitality building, a warm, cosy and welcoming space designed with Alfa Romeo and in partnership with architects Alessandro Mori and Tiziana Piccinini of Emmepi Design to create a new, authentic feeling of home for our team and our guests. A refresh, ready for an exciting second part of the season.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "The summer break was a much-needed pause after a busy first part of the season, and now we're back on track in Belgium refreshed and motivated, ready to take on the triple-header and the remainder of the season. Nine races in thirteen weeks will be a challenge for everyone in the team, but we are keen to finish the job we started. Our July was tough, but our spirits are high and our approach remains the same: we are determined to turn the tide and place ourselves back where we belong, putting up a good challenge in the midfield and scoring important championship points. We will give it our very best and I'm confident we can do it this weekend already."

Valtteri Bottas: "I got to spend some quality time off, catching up with friends and family during the summer break and doing lots of sports, but now it's time to go back to racing: I am looking forward to it, and I feel ready and motivated for the second half of the season. I quite enjoy racing in Spa: it's a legendary track that produced impressive races in the past, and I have also been on the podium three times there. Races in Belgium are often unpredictable, and I think everything will hinge on doing our job right and take any opportunity the conditions or circumstances will offer. We will have the chance to put ourselves in the mix and bring home some points, which would be a great way to kick off the triple-header on a good note."

Zhou Guanyu: "It's been nice to relax and unwind for a couple of weeks over the summer break: there was a lot to take in during the first part of my debut season and I enjoyed the chance to process it while recharging my batteries. Now, though, I am ready to get back into the cockpit. I have raced in Spa quite a few times in the past, and also got on the podium here in F2. As always, I can't come to Belgium without thinking of Anthoine Hubert: I'll be racing for him as well this weekend. Looking ahead, I'm entering the second half of my rookie season with confidence, looking forward to the challenges ahead: we haven't added any points to our tally in the last races before the break, but I'm positive we have good chances to get back to it in Belgium."