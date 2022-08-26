Belgian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:46.538 147.064 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:46.607 0.069 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:46.755 0.217 4 Russell Mercedes 1:47.396 0.858 5 Stroll Aston Martin 1:47.437 0.899 6 Albon Williams 1:47.835 1.297 7 Ricciardo McLaren 1:48.081 1.543 8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:48.310 1.772 9 Hamilton Mercedes 1:48.420 1.882 10 Perez Red Bull 1:48.474 1.936 11 Latifi Williams 1:48.485 1.947 12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:48.672 2.134 13 Norris McLaren 1:49.470 2.932 14 Alonso Alpine 1:49.664 3.126 15 Vettel Aston Martin 1:49.813 3.275 16 Ocon Alpine 1:50.315 3.777 17 Magnussen Haas 1:50.982 4.444 18 Schumacher Haas 1:51.259 4.721 19 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:52.065 5.527 20 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time -