Belgian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
26/08/2022

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:46.538 147.064 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:46.607 0.069
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:46.755 0.217
4 Russell Mercedes 1:47.396 0.858
5 Stroll Aston Martin 1:47.437 0.899
6 Albon Williams 1:47.835 1.297
7 Ricciardo McLaren 1:48.081 1.543
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:48.310 1.772
9 Hamilton Mercedes 1:48.420 1.882
10 Perez Red Bull 1:48.474 1.936
11 Latifi Williams 1:48.485 1.947
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:48.672 2.134
13 Norris McLaren 1:49.470 2.932
14 Alonso Alpine 1:49.664 3.126
15 Vettel Aston Martin 1:49.813 3.275
16 Ocon Alpine 1:50.315 3.777
17 Magnussen Haas 1:50.982 4.444
18 Schumacher Haas 1:51.259 4.721
19 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:52.065 5.527
20 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time -

