Belgian GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I've enjoyed the last few weeks off from the busy F1 calendar. I've played some golf and made sure I've taken the time to really relax so I'm ready to go for part two of the season. We've got some work to do in the fight for fourth in the championship but I'm ready to get stuck back into the battle.

"Spa is always a great challenge for the teams and the drivers. I'm in the factory this week so I'll be fully prepped to get behind the wheel and I'm looking forward to getting back in the car to see what we can do. With my mum being from Belgium, Spa feels like another home race for me so it will be great to see the fans and hopefully score some points in front of them. Fingers crossed the weather will hold out a bit better this year!"

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm looking forward to heading back to Belgium. The track at Spa is an exciting one and you always get a thrill going through the fast corners, particularly through Eau Rouge into Raidillon. Mixed with the long straights and iconic features, we can really push the cars. There's also always a good atmosphere so it's a nice track to return to after a few weeks off.

"I'm feeling recharged after the summer break. I've spent some time in the US resting and resetting with friends and I feel ready to hop back in the car and give everything for the remaining nine races. After the news today, my full focus is now on the rest of the season and to make sure I leave on a high. Let's get back racing."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "The team are feeling rested and ready to tackle the second half of the season head on. Spa is an exciting challenge as there are a multitude of ways to play it from a strategy and engineering perspective. It also holds some nice overtaking opportunities for the drivers to take advantage of and the track isn't like many others on the calendar.

"I know the team are excited to get back out there and kick start the triple header. Whilst the intense three weeks in a row has its challenges, it also provides a good opportunity to quickly gain momentum and take the fight to the Alpines, hopefully scoring some points with both cars. After today's news about Daniel, we now switch our full focus to this race weekend. We still have an important fight in the Constructors' Championship ahead of us and we look forward to battling this out with Daniel and Lando."

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Race laps: 44

Circuit length: 7.004 km/4.352 miles

Total race distance: 308.052 km/191.414 miles

Number of corners: 19 (9 right, 10 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4