Piastri lacks integrity, says Szafnauer

Ahead of the Contract Recognition Board's decision on Oscar Piastri's contract with Alpine, team boss, Otmar Szafnauer has said the Australian lacks integrity.

Ever since the row erupted at the start of the summer break, Szafnauer has made no secret of his feelings in terms of the Australian's attitude, having warned that his team may yet take the matter to the High Court.

Speaking as the season resumed at Spa-Francorchamps, and ahead of Monday's hearing at which the Contract Recognition Board will look into the contract, Szafnauer took another swipe at the youngster.

"I think the right thing for us to do is go to the CRB on Monday, see how that pans out and then start looking at some negotiations in earnest," he told Sky Sports.

"He's a promising young driver," he continued, "he hasn't driven in Formula 1 yet, and my wish for Oscar is he had a bit more integrity.

"He signed a piece a piece of paper as well back in November," he revealed, "and we've done everything on our end of the bargain to prepare him for Formula 1, and his end of the bargain was to ether drive for us, or take a seat where we would place him for the next three years. I just wish Oscar would have remembered what he signed in November and what he signed up to."

Meanwhile, stoking the bad feeling between the two teams over the affair, Zak Brown questioned Szafnauer's credibility, pointing out the fine Racing Point suffered in 2020 over its Pink Mercedes.

"Not too long ago he was the recipient of a 400,000 euro fine and 15 points, so I'm not sure he comes with the highest level of credibility and making accusations of ethics."

Ironically, it was Renault, which subsequently became Alpine, and which Szafnauer now heads, that continually protested the infamous tRacing Point.

At Red Bull, where Helmut Marko's young driver programme has brought numerous drivers to the F1 grid, Christian Horner admitted to being baffled by the situation.

"As I'm not around I don't fully understand it because contractually that was never supposed to happen," said the Briton. "When Renault or Alpine have invested in his youth career they are investing in youth because they are investing in that for the future and of course there has to be an element of loyalty.

"I don't understand contractually what's going on," he admitted. "But to even be able to believe that he doesn't have to ride for Alpine next year obviously shows something is wrong.

"I hope it gets sorted. I mean he's another great young talent who drove for the Arden team in Formula 4, Formula Renault, so I know him pretty well and he's a great talent, which should be in the starting line-up."

