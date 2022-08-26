Belgian GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A reasonable first day back and it was good to get back out there. There are a few different parts on the car this weekend, so I think just understanding those and understanding the lower downforce configuration was good. Obviously having the power unit grid penalties this weekend, we were trying to focus more on the race, rather than qualifying. Today was more about optimisation, which hopefully will pay off more come Sunday but overall, a fairly good day."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was ok today. We were expecting a wet day and it wasn't that wet, so we got mostly dry running, so I think it was solid. There are a few points on track which we can improve on, but I think it's clear where they are. It's now just trying to optimise the set-up and figure it out as we can go in one of two directions, so we can decide which direction's best tonight. It's nice to be back on track, it was dark and kind of miserable weather, but yesterday it was beautiful, so hopefully it's sunny and that it'll be even cooler for qualifying and the race."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director, Racing: "Both practice sessions today at Spa-Francorchamps were affected by the weather, which is not a surprise here. We were well-prepared for it but nonetheless, it did impact our programme, which was aimed at understanding the tyres, choosing our best aerodynamic configuration and mechanical set-up. We have gathered useful information this afternoon and will pull it together this evening to prepare us, as much as possible, for qualifying tomorrow and Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix. Obviously Lando has taken a power unit penalty at this event and will be starting from the back of the grid - but he has shown good pace today, and we are optimistic he can make up positions."