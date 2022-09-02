CRB finds in favour of McLaren

The Contract Recognition Board has found in favour of McLaren's contract, thereby giving the green light to driver for the Woking outfit in 2023.

The CRB consists of four persons, each having a different nationality, and four alternate members, all of whom being qualified lawyers of international standing and experience and with suitable experience in contract law.

The Board is appointed by the current President of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce.

Here follows the decision of the Contract Recognition Board in relation to a dispute between the BWT Alpine F1 Team and the McLaren F1 Team regarding the driver Oscar Piastri:

A Tribunal appointed by the Contract Recognition Board held a meeting on 29 August 2022 when counsel for Alpine Racing Limited, McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Oscar Piastri were heard. The Tribunal has issued a Unanimous Decision that the only Contract to be recognised by the Board is the Contract between McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Piastri dated 4 July 2022 (The day after the British GP - Ed). Mr Piastri is entitled to drive for McLaren Racing Limited for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The members of the Tribunal comprised Ian Hunter QC presiding, Prof. Klaus Peter Berger, Matthieu de Boisseson and Stefano Azzali.

"BWT Alpine F1 Team thanks the Contract Recognition Board (CRB) for convening on Monday and we acknowledge the decision they have made," said the French team in reaction to the decision.

"We consider the matter closed on our side and will announce our full 2023 driver line-up in due course."

"Our immediate focus is the Dutch Grand Prix and securing points in our fight for fourth in the Constructors’ Championship."