Schumacher tight-lipped on future

Mick Schumacher is unwilling to talk about his future amidst speculation over new round of movements in driver market.

The awaited decision on Oscar Piastri from the Contract Recognition Board is not only of concern to the Australian, McLaren and Alpine, for it is expected that when it comes the announcement will trigger a new round of musical chairs in the driver market.

One driver whose future appears decidedly uncertain is Mick Schumacher, who appears to be heading for the exit at Haas and is also understood to be on the verge of being cut loose by Ferrari, the youngster having been part of its Driver Academy.

Asked about his connection with the Academy, which, according to the Italian outfit is being "monitored", Schumacher told reporters at Zandvoort: "What has been discussed behind the scenes between us is something that I would rather keep between us and not speak publicly about."

Pushed a little and asked if he is leaving the Academy at season end, he replied: "That's a contractual matter, which I can't go into detail with."

Haas team boss, Guenther Steiner appears to have already made his decision, but in Belgium last week rumours emerged linking Schumacher with Alpine, where Esteban Ocon made no secret of the fact that he would welcome the move, the pair being good friends.

Speaking as the Zandvoort weekend got underway, Ocon remained keen to see his friend in the second car, insisting that Haas hasn't allowed Schumacher to show his true talent.

"The team will take the right decisions," said the Frenchman. "People know that my choice, if I had anything to say would be Mick, if he doesn't have anything lined up for next year.

"He's a good friend of mine first of all," he added. "If I can help on that, that's no problem. I think he has shown talents in the junior categories as well, he's been very fast.

"Sometimes in Formula One it's not easy to perform with a car that's a bit on the back foot. I had that when I started in F1. He's a great guy and he could perform very well if he had a competitive car and at the moment the Alpine is competitive."