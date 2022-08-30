Dutch GP: Preview - Haas

Haas F1 Team is heading straight from Belgium to the Netherlands for the 2022 running of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the season.

Circuit Zandvoort returned to Formula 1's calendar in 2021 after a hiatus that had stretched to 36 years. Its history can be traced back to the late 1930s, when the coastal sand dunes were selected for a race track, with construction of a circuit commencing in the mid-1940s.

The flowing and undulating circuit was a regular on the Formula 1 schedule before being lost in the mid-1980s. It was shortened and renovated, holding national events, before being revived as a grand prix amid the rise of Dutch hero and current World Champion Max Verstappen.

The circuit received rave reviews from drivers following its rejuvenation, with the high-speed plunge through Scheivlak and the Arie Luyendijk Bocht - which features 18-degree banking - particularly applauded. Track position is key at Zandvoort, meaning a strong Saturday should set up a profitable Sunday, but drivers proved in 2021 that on-track passing is feasible at multiple turns.

Haas F1 Team's Mick Schumacher was part of the field upon Zandvoort's return in 2021 while Kevin Magnussen has never competed on the reprofiled layout, having last raced at the Dutch Grand Prix venue back in Formula 3 in 2011.

Haas F1 Team enters the Dutch Grand Prix in seventh place in the Constructors' Championship on 34 points.

While the Belgian Grand Prix ultimately did not suit the finer traits of the VF-22, what was the feedback from both Kevin and Mick with the upgraded package and its on-going development?

Guenther Steiner: "It's difficult to say their feelings on this because it's a back-to-back and really on that circuit, we didn't shine. The good thing is we see the data on the car is matching the data in the wind tunnel and at this stage, that's the most important thing."

Looking ahead to the remaining eight races on the schedule, and considering the knowledge base and understanding now with the VF-22, what tracks do you feel will play to its strengths?

GS: "I'll start with the track that won't be good for us, which will be Monza - that's not our favourite track - but I think hopefully we can have good results in Zandvoort and Japan. In Austin we've always struggled a little bit but hopefully we'll get it done this year, but definitely where I'm not looking forward to is Monza."

Last year's return of the Dutch Grand Prix proved memorable amongst a legion of Max Verstappen fans and his famous home-soil victory. What surprised you most about Formula 1's return to Zandvoort - not least as it was a return to more of an old-school venue?

GS: "I think it was the best example of an old school venue with a new interpretation. I think the organizing committee there, the promoter, did a fantastic job reviving an old track so we can go back while making it ready for the modern era of Formula 1. Hats off to them as everybody's really looking forward to going back to Zandvoort."

While Mick experienced the revised Zandvoort layout last season, this year's Dutch Grand Prix will be Kevin's first time around the circuit in a Formula 1 car. What are Kevin's strengths in adapting to new situations and what preparations does the team make to prepare a driver for a new circuit layout?

GS: "I think they prepare themselves for the race track pretty well and easily, that's what they do. Obviously going out to find grip levels needs a little bit of time but I think he'll cope like at any other new circuit. Hopefully we have a trouble free FP1 and FP2 so we can get as many laps in as possible to be ready for qualifying but I'm not afraid that Kevin won't adapt to it."

The second stop on this triple-header takes Formula 1 back to seaside town of Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix. Have you got any previous experience of driving around Circuit Zandvoort in junior categories, and what are your first thoughts about driving a Formula 1 car around this unique track?

Kevin Magnussen: "I drove around Zandvoort in Formula 3 and also before that in Formula Renault 2.0 and I've always loved the track. It's changed a bit since I last drove there but from what I saw on TV, it still has the same sort of character and is still as exciting."

It's a high-speed, high-downforce circuit. Do you think this will suit the VF-22 and how do you think it will feel driving this new iteration of Formula 1 car?

KM: "Specifically for the VF-22, I don't really know, but driving a Formula 1 car around there is going to be awesome. It's one of those places from back in the seventies and eighties so you really will get a bit of nostalgia driving around there in a Formula 1 car. It's going to be significant so I'm excited and looking forward to it."

One of the trademarks features of the race are the two the banked corners. Can you explain the physical impact that has on you and the car, and due to the overtaking opportunities do you think banked corners could be incorporated into other tracks?

KM: "I'm a fan of banked corners. It means you can use different lines much better so you can get out of the wake of the car in front and still go quick through corners and it's better for close racing and overtaking. With these new cars, I think Zandvoort is going to be one of the tracks where it's going to become easier to overtake, so we'll see more like we did in Hungary."

What does this triple-header mean in terms of understanding and optimizing the upgraded package - can you make changes during this time, or is it purely a data gathering opportunity?

KM: "There was a shutdown of two weeks where no one has been able to work but we should hopefully still be able to take a step in terms of learning, going into the weekend. That's going to of course continue for the rest of the year like it did with the car we started with - we kept getting more out of it, which was good to see - so I hope we can have the same process with this upgrade and we keep getting more lap time out of it.

"From a driving perspective, it was pretty transparent. The car felt a little bit different in high-speed corners, but in a good way, so I'm happy with that. I hope that's going to continue and I expect it to. We still have to keep working on some things, you always have to keep working on everything but it's going to be interesting to see on tracks that are more high-speed how that's going to impact the performance."

The second stop on this triple-header takes Formula 1 back to seaside town of Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix. It was a memorable event last season thanks to the orange army and electric atmosphere. Can you recap your memories from last year?

Mick Schumacher: "It was very banked, very different to years before when I've driven there. I enjoy going to Zandvoort, it's a fun track because people are in a good mood and you have the sea which is close so it's nice to go. I'm excited to go back."

It's a high-speed, high-downforce circuit. Do you think this will suit the VF-22 and how do you think it will feel driving this new iteration of Formula 1 car?

MS: "It's hard to say whether it's going to suit our car or not, I would hope so. One thing that is for sure is it's going to be a lot more difficult compared to last year. We have cars which are a lot more mechanical, and at tracks like Baku and others they're a bit harder than we'd like it to be, and I guess Zandvoort is going to be one of those tracks as well. We have banked corners where cars are getting quite low, and we saw this year that once we get low, things turn out to be very bumpy."

One of the trademarks features of the race are the two the banked corners. Can you explain the physical impact that has on you and the car, and due to the overtaking opportunities do you think banked corners could be incorporated into other tracks?

MS: "Banked corners essentially allow us to go faster through the corner. On the physical side, it only means more strain on the neck, but Zandvoort has always been a track that has been tough on the neck. There are a lot of laps, a lot of quick corners, and it's high downforce as well so it's definitely going to be interesting. It also means there's going to be opportunities if you're fit enough to withstand that, it gives you the chance to perhaps profit from mistakes happening from other drivers. At a track like that, it usually ends up getting quite close to the wall or through the gravel - it could give one or the other the position."

What does this triple-header mean in terms of understanding and optimizing the upgraded package - can you make changes during this time, or is it purely a data gathering opportunity?

MS: "I'm sure we can do some changes on the set-up side and understand the package better for sure, and hopefully the package brings us what we hope and brings us closer to the others. It would be nice to have a break, so you have more time to go through the data, as when you have a triple-header everybody is very electrified trying to get everything ready for the triple-header."