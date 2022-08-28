Gasly to Alpine, Schumacher to AlphaTauri?

Ahead of Monday's meeting of the Contract Recognition Board, there is already widespread speculation over the outcome and the potential it has for creating a fresh round of driver movements.

Though (Alpine boss) Otmar Szafnauer insists he remains confident of retaining Oscar Piastri, many feel that the whole experience would make it impossible for the Australian to work with the French team, even though he is still carrying out simulator duties.

And while, eyes are on Daniel Ricciardo returning to Enstone, over the course of the weekend it has emerged that Pierre Gasly could make a surprise switch to the French team.

Though there has been bad blood between the Frenchman and countryman Esteban Ocon that goes back to their karting days, it is felt that both will have moved on by now and that it is water under the bridge.

With Guenther Steiner showing no obvious desire to retain Mick Schumacher, it is believed that Helmut Marko is eyeing the German youngster for Gasly’s replacement at AlphaTauri.

While, on the surface, this might appear to be a strange move, the German not having been part of the team's young driver programme, Marko may well be considering the potential of having the Schumacher name on board in anticipation of the expected tie-up with Porsche.

Adding to the mystery however is the fact that Marko has been spotted in conversation with Zak Brown leading to speculation that Colton Herta, could make the switch to F1 with the second Red Bull team, having previously tested with McLaren. That said, the American doesn't have a superlicence, though, in the circumstances, this shouldn’t prove too much of a problem.

However, while Szafnauer has said he would consider having Ricciardo back at Alpine, it is believed that senior officials at Renault remain unhappy at the way the Australian left the team for Woking after just two season.

Speaking on Thursday, though claiming that he doesn't care who has the second seat, Ocon admitted that, given the choice, he would opt for Schumacher.

"It doesn't matter in the end who is next to me," he said. "I will keep the job that I'm doing now with my team, keeping understanding the car and the progress that we've made since I joined the team in 2020. It's been huge.

"And of course, I'm a very different driver to what I've been," he continued. "I know a lot more now of the team, of the car, and how to use the machine I've got in my hands.

"I'm happy with where that's going. Again, whoever will be on my side next year, I will keep doing the job I'm doing, and as long as I'm happy with the performance, and how that's going, then there is no need for me to change or worry about the other side."

However, when asked about the possibility of Schumacher as a teammate, he grinned.

"It's not my decision. But yeah, I would be very happy to work with Mick. He's a good friend of mine. So again, the team, it's for them to decide, not for me. But yeah, if that ended up like this is going to be for sure a great ride."

