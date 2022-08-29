Spa will be on 2023 calendar

F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali has assured fans (and drivers) that Spa will remain on the calendar for 2023, but isn't able to give any assurances about the future.

Although the race didn't live up to expectations, it was clear that, after last year's fiasco, fans and drivers were delighted to see F1 back at the classic venue.

Indeed, even though twelve months ago fans were subjected to a one-lap wash-out, they returned for this year's event in record numbers.

After weeks of speculation that this might be the last race at the classic Ardennes track which has hosted the Belgian Grand Prix since 1925, 55 times since the inception of the Formula One World Championship in 1950, shortly before the start of the race, F1 issued a brief statement.

"Formula 1 can confirm that the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together," it read. "Further details on the 2023 calendar will be announced in due course."

Speaking on the grid, Stefano Domenicali gave further insight.

"We have to congratulate the job they did," he said of the organisers. "You've seen the investment they did. You see the number of people that are coming here… Incredible crowd, incredible attention to the people, and this is great. Great I think for the sport.

"We always said that the race is a part of our tradition, and it has a very important space in our calendar, and this is a fact that we wanted to share in this moment."

Careful to stress that the contract is for 2023, neither Domenicali or (FIA president) Mohammed ben Sulayem, was able to give any insight as to whether Spa is safe beyond that time.

