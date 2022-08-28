Verstappen storms to Spa victory

Despite the 'threats' F1 and the teams sent out in the wake of a number of incidents at the Red Bull Ring, this weekend we get to see the real F1 fans.

Twelve months ago they sat for hours in appalling conditions only to be rewarded with a one lap farce, yet here they are cheering on their heroes as if nothing happened. These are the fans that are the backbone of the sport and we can only hope that today their loyalty will be rewarded.

Certainly the prospects are there, indeed, there is every chance that today could be a classic.

The engine penalties meted out mean we have a totally muddled grid, and while there remains a Ferrari and a Red Bull at the front, it is by no means certain that either Carlos or Sergio will come out on top.

Starting from 14th and 15th, Max and Charles' hoped for charge through the field should be worth the price of admission alone, while Norris' progress should be equally entertaining.

By rights, those penalties should have opened the door for Mercedes, but the cool temperatures thus far this weekend have clearly hampered the German team. Then again, the 1.8s gap to Max is down to more than tyres and while Mercedes and Ferrari remain mystified by the Red Bull driver's pace, let's not forget that new, lighter chassis we reported on last week, which is said to be coming some time soon. Certainly, it has to be said, the technical directive which came into force this weekend, hasn't had any impact.

The sheer number of drivers out of position already makes this a tough one to call, but the warmer temperatures will also play into Mercedes hands, and while we salivate over Max (and Charles') rise through the field, out front Carlos and Sergio will be fully aware that they must take full advantage of today's golden opportunity.

As we have said so many times before a race cannot be won at the first corner, however it can be lost.

Spa, however, presents a unique set of circumstances, for whereas normally one would want to be first into the first corner, here it is more advantageous to be second... or third.

Down the hill to Eau Rouge and up Raidillon to Les Combes is the perfect opportunity for the car in second to get a tow from the leader, consequently neither Carlos or Sergio will be too keen to lead into La Source this afternoon.

However, behind is a gaggle of drivers seeking any opportunity, among them Alonso, the Mercedes pair, Albon, Ricciardo and Gasly.

Regular readers will be aware that we do our very best to avoid hyperbole and sensationalism, but we really get the feeling that today's race could be special, and in all honesty we need it.

Either a one-stop or two-stop strategy is possible today, though there are different permutations of one-stopper possible, along with a more aggressive two-stop strategy.

So far weather conditions have been variable but today is much warmer, with the tactical picture made more complex by the fact that a number of fast cars are starting from the back.

Starting on the medium is the most flexible approach, which gives the option to switch to either the hard or soft as part of a one-stopper, while leaving the door open for a two-stopper if needed. Starting on the soft doesn't exclude a one-stopper, but it requires either an early stop for the hard or careful management to then go on the medium.

A different and more aggressive approach could be to use the soft as a part of two-stopper, perhaps with two stints on the medium tyre. This might compromise track position but could be a good option for a fast car if there is a safety car, or degradation on the soft turns out to be quite high.

The pitlane opens and Stroll is first out, followed by Schumacher, Magnussen, Sainz and Russell. Only Latifi and the Bulls stay put in their garages.

Ocon complains that he has something in his eye.

In the moments before the anthem, Albon, Russell, Ricciardo and Schumacher sit on the grass by the side of the track chatting.

Ahead of the formation lap, the air temperature is 21 degrees, while the track temperature is 36. It is bright and sunny, altogether different to the last two days.

All are starting on mediums bar Sainz, Bottas, Verstappen and Leclerc, who start on softs, while Tsunoda starts from the pitlane on hards.

So, it's all-out attack from Sainz, Verstappen and Leclerc.

They head off on the formation lap, and in a late move, Gasly heads into the pitlane, though we're not sure why - other than it promotes Verstappen another place up the grid.

A late issue for the Frenchman claims AlphaTauri.

The grid forms.

They're away! Sainz gets away well while Perez moves across to cover Alonso. However, this allows Hamilton to come up on the outside on the approach to La Source.

As they round La Source, Sainz lead, with Alonso behind and Hamilton, Perez and Russell three abreast, the seven-time champ on the outside.

Out of La Source, Perez falls behind the Mercedes pair as Vettel is alongside Ricciardo.

At the top of the Kemmel Straight, Hamilton pulls out of Alonso's slipstream and edges ahead of the Alpine. However, into Les Combes the Spaniard has the inside, and the Mercedes hits him from behind lifting Hamilton into the air.

"What an idiot," declares Alonso, "closing the door from the outside. We had a mega start but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first!"

Hamilton immediately loses pace, whilst Stroll takes a ride through the gravel.

Further back, Verstappen and Leclerc are battling side-by-side.

Though he's lost ground, and is under attack from Vettel and Ricciardo, Hamilton is chasing down Alonso and at one point they are almost four abreast.

However, Hamilton slows. "Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop," the Mercedes driver is told. He duly obliges, parking the car at Blanchimont.

At the end of lap 1, it's Sainz, Perez, Russell, Alonso, Vettel, Ricciardo, Albon, Verstappen, Stroll and Leclerc.

Latifi runs wide through Les Combes, and in his efforts to avoid the spinning Williams Bottas follows suit, sending the Alfa into a spin and off into the gravel. "I'm beached," he reports.

The safety car is deployed.

As the field continues behind the safety car, Leclerc says he can see smoke from his front-right. He pits, as does Latifi following his clash with Bottas.

Ferrari confirms that Leclerc had a tear off in his cooling system.

At the end of lap 4, the race resumes but Sainz is almost caught napping. On the run up to Les Combes Alonso is all over Russell but the Mercedes driver holds him off.

Having passed Albon, Verstappen is all over Ricciardo.

No further action to be taken over the Alonso/Hamilton clash.

Verstappen nails Ricciardo at the Bus Stop to claim 6th, as the cameras find a very forlorn looking Hamilton walking through the countryside.

Vettel is all over Alonso, with Verstappen filling his mirrors.

Out front Sainz has a 1.6s lead.

Albon passes Ricciardo for seventh, as Verstappen makes short work of Vettel to claim fifth.