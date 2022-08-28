Tsunoda to start from pitlane

Yuki Tsunoda will start today's Belgian Grand Prix after taking on additional power unit elements.

Overnight, AlphaTauri opted to take on a 5th internal combustion engine, a 5th turbocharger, a 5th MGU-H and MGU-K.

As a result the Japanese, who qualified 19th but was promoted to 13th as a result of the penalties handed out to others, will start the race from the pitlane.

His demotion means that Max Verstappen now starts from 14th and Charles Leclerc 15th.