Tsunoda to start from pitlane

NEWS STORY
28/08/2022

Yuki Tsunoda will start today's Belgian Grand Prix after taking on additional power unit elements.

Overnight, AlphaTauri opted to take on a 5th internal combustion engine, a 5th turbocharger, a 5th MGU-H and MGU-K.

As a result the Japanese, who qualified 19th but was promoted to 13th as a result of the penalties handed out to others, will start the race from the pitlane.

His demotion means that Max Verstappen now starts from 14th and Charles Leclerc 15th.

Pos Driver Team
1 Sainz Ferrari
2 Perez Red Bull
3 Alonso Alpine
4 Hamilton Mercedes
5 Russell Mercedes
6 Albon Williams
7 Ricciardo McLaren
8 Gasly AlphaTauri
9 Stroll Aston Martin
10 Vettel Aston Martin
11 Latifi Williams
12 Magnussen Haas
13 Bottas Alfa Romeo
14 Verstappen Red Bull
15 Leclerc Ferrari
16 Ocon Alpine
18 Norris McLaren
18 Zhou Alfa Romeo
19 Schumacher Haas
PL Tsunoda AlphaTauri

