Belgian GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Perez Red Bull 1:45.047 149.152 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:45.184 0.137 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:45.824 0.777 4 Norris McLaren 1:45.965 0.918 5 Alonso Alpine 1:46.061 1.014 6 Russell Mercedes 1:46.071 1.024 7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:46.120 1.073 8 Vettel Aston Martin 1:46.166 1.119 9 Ocon Alpine 1:46.601 1.554 10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:46.604 1.557 11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:46.646 1.599 12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:46.769 1.722 13 Latifi Williams 1:46.811 1.764 14 Albon Williams 1:46.836 1.789 15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:46.881 1.834 16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:46.975 1.928 17 Magnussen Haas 1:46.982 1.935 18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:47.035 1.988 19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:47.089 2.042 20 Schumacher Haas 1:52.494 7.447