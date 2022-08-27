Site logo

Belgian GP: Saturday Free - Times

27/08/2022

Times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:45.047 149.152 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:45.184 0.137
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:45.824 0.777
4 Norris McLaren 1:45.965 0.918
5 Alonso Alpine 1:46.061 1.014
6 Russell Mercedes 1:46.071 1.024
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:46.120 1.073
8 Vettel Aston Martin 1:46.166 1.119
9 Ocon Alpine 1:46.601 1.554
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:46.604 1.557
11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:46.646 1.599
12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:46.769 1.722
13 Latifi Williams 1:46.811 1.764
14 Albon Williams 1:46.836 1.789
15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:46.881 1.834
16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:46.975 1.928
17 Magnussen Haas 1:46.982 1.935
18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:47.035 1.988
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:47.089 2.042
20 Schumacher Haas 1:52.494 7.447

