Belgian GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.665 151.140 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:44.297 0.632 3 Perez Red Bull 1:44.462 0.797 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:44.553 0.888 5 Ocon Alpine 1:45.180 1.515 6 Alonso Alpine 1:45.368 1.703 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:45.503 1.838 8 Russell Mercedes 1:45.776 2.111 9 Albon Williams 1:45.837 2.172 10 Norris McLaren 1:46.178 2.513 11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:45.767 12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:45.827 13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:46.085 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:46.611 15 Schumacher Haas 1:47.718 16 Vettel Aston Martin 1:46.344 17 Latifi Williams 1:46.401 18 Magnussen Haas 1:46.557 19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:46.692 20 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:47.866