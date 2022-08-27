Site logo

Belgian GP: Qualifying - Times

27/08/2022

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.665 151.140 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:44.297 0.632
3 Perez Red Bull 1:44.462 0.797
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:44.553 0.888
5 Ocon Alpine 1:45.180 1.515
6 Alonso Alpine 1:45.368 1.703
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:45.503 1.838
8 Russell Mercedes 1:45.776 2.111
9 Albon Williams 1:45.837 2.172
10 Norris McLaren 1:46.178 2.513
11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:45.767
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:45.827
13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:46.085
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:46.611
15 Schumacher Haas 1:47.718
16 Vettel Aston Martin 1:46.344
17 Latifi Williams 1:46.401
18 Magnussen Haas 1:46.557
19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:46.692
20 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:47.866

