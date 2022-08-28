Site logo

Belgian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
28/08/2022

Result of the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 44 1h 25:52.894
2 Perez Red Bull 44 + 0:17.841
3 Sainz Ferrari 44 + 0:26.886
4 Russell Mercedes 44 + 0:29.140
5 Alonso Alpine 44 + 1:13.256
6 Leclerc Ferrari 44 + 1:14.936
7 Ocon Alpine 44 + 1:15.640
8 Vettel Aston Martin 44 + 1:18.107
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 44 + 1:32.181
10 Albon Williams 44 + 1:41.900
11 Stroll Aston Martin 44 + 1:43.078
12 Norris McLaren 44 + 1:44.739
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 44 + 1:45.217
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 44 + 1:46.252
15 Ricciardo McLaren 44 + 1:47.163
16 Magnussen Haas 43 + 1 Lap
17 Schumacher Haas 43 + 1 Lap
18 Latifi Williams 43 + 1 Lap
19 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1 Spun Off
20 Hamilton Mercedes 0 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:49.354 (Lap 32)

