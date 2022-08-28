Belgian GP: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 32 1:49.354 143.277 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 44 1:49.984 0.630 3 Perez Red Bull 29 1:50.764 1.410 4 Russell Mercedes 31 1:50.793 1.439 5 Norris McLaren 31 1:51.678 2.324 6 Ocon Alpine 36 1:51.717 2.363 7 Sainz Ferrari 32 1:51.977 2.623 8 Latifi Williams 38 1:52.256 2.902 9 Zhou Alfa Romeo 30 1:52.317 2.963 10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 32 1:52.436 3.082 11 Vettel Aston Martin 40 1:52.515 3.161 12 Schumacher Haas 35 1:52.646 3.292 13 Alonso Alpine 35 1:52.868 3.514 14 Stroll Aston Martin 29 1:52.880 3.526 15 Gasly AlphaTauri 24 1:53.002 3.648 16 Albon Williams 28 1:53.055 3.701 17 Ricciardo McLaren 34 1:53.080 3.726 18 Magnussen Haas 29 1:53.332 3.978

Check out our Sunday gallery from Spa here.