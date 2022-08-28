Site logo

Belgian GP: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
28/08/2022

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 32 1:49.354 143.277 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 44 1:49.984 0.630
3 Perez Red Bull 29 1:50.764 1.410
4 Russell Mercedes 31 1:50.793 1.439
5 Norris McLaren 31 1:51.678 2.324
6 Ocon Alpine 36 1:51.717 2.363
7 Sainz Ferrari 32 1:51.977 2.623
8 Latifi Williams 38 1:52.256 2.902
9 Zhou Alfa Romeo 30 1:52.317 2.963
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 32 1:52.436 3.082
11 Vettel Aston Martin 40 1:52.515 3.161
12 Schumacher Haas 35 1:52.646 3.292
13 Alonso Alpine 35 1:52.868 3.514
14 Stroll Aston Martin 29 1:52.880 3.526
15 Gasly AlphaTauri 24 1:53.002 3.648
16 Albon Williams 28 1:53.055 3.701
17 Ricciardo McLaren 34 1:53.080 3.726
18 Magnussen Haas 29 1:53.332 3.978

Check out our Sunday gallery from Spa here.

