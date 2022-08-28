Site logo

Belgian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

28/08/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull NS NM NM
Perez Red Bull NM NM NH
Sainz Ferrari US NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NM NH
Alonso Alpine NM NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NS NM NM US
Ocon Alpine NM NH NM
Vettel Aston Martin UM UH UM
Gasly AlphaTauri NM NH NM
Albon Williams NM NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin UM UM UH
Norris McLaren NM NH NM
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NH NM NM
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NM NS
Ricciardo McLaren NM NH NM
Magnussen Haas NM NH NM
Schumacher Haas NM NH NM
Latifi Williams NM UM NH NS
Bottas Alfa Romeo NS
Hamilton Mercedes NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Spa here.

