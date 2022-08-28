Belgian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull NS NM NM Perez Red Bull NM NM NH Sainz Ferrari US NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NM NH Alonso Alpine NM NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NS NM NM US Ocon Alpine NM NH NM Vettel Aston Martin UM UH UM Gasly AlphaTauri NM NH NM Albon Williams NM NH NM Stroll Aston Martin UM UM UH Norris McLaren NM NH NM Tsunoda AlphaTauri NH NM NM Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NM NS Ricciardo McLaren NM NH NM Magnussen Haas NM NH NM Schumacher Haas NM NH NM Latifi Williams NM UM NH NS Bottas Alfa Romeo NS Hamilton Mercedes NM

