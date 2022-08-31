Dutch GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Zandvoort, let's go! I really enjoy driving the circuit and I've had some decent results there coming through the junior catagories. The undulation and turns make it feel like a rollercoaster ride so I'm excited to get out there and give it all we've got. It also always has an incredible atmosphere and I like to think that most of the orange is there to support McLaren...

"Last weekend made it clear that we've still got a lot of work to do to keep in the fight with the Alpines. I have full faith in the team and know we will do everything we can to push through and be as prepared as we can to keep battling. The next two races are key so let's keep focused and keep up the hard work."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm looking forward to Zandvoort. It's an awesome circuit and has such a fun, almost festival-like atmosphere which is great for your mood going into the weekend. It's more of an old-school circuit with interesting features like Tarzan and the ability to overtake there, so I'm excited to get on track and see how different it is from last year in the new cars.

"I've spent the last couple of days in Amsterdam resetting, eating stroopwafels, and looking at how we can improve for the coming weekend. Last weekend was not what we wanted it to be, but we've bounced back before so we can definitely do the same this time around. We've got some good learnings from Spa which we can use for this weekend so hopefully we come out a bit better and can properly battle with the Alpines."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Zandvoort is an incredibly quick circuit and has had some memorable moments over the years. With F1 trialing DRS through the final banked corner for FP1, it should be interesting to see how the new iteration of cars perform and what impact it has on our ability to overtake, especially as the cars can run side by side there. The undulation and swooping sections are also a good feature of the circuit and provide a nice challenge for the drivers.

"We've spent the last few days analyzing the past weekend and ensuring we learn as much as possible from it. The result in Spa was not what we hoped but we can take these learnings and use them to maximize our package. We need to keep our full focus on making every small gain and pushing the car to get as much as we possibly can out of it. Let's keep our heads down and get back to it."

Circuit Zandvoort

Race laps: 72

Circuit length: 4.259 km/2.646 miles

Total race distance: 306.587 km/190.504 miles

Number of corners: 14 (10 right, 4 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 and Soft: C3.