Dutch GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A good day. I'm very happy with P7. We've given ourselves the best opportunity to make the most of our race, and we couldn't have done a lot better comparing to the six cars ahead of us. We've got a good chance to score some good points tomorrow, so that's the aim."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm disappointed to be out in Q1. It was a tough one, because I think we were tracking to make it through. I was quite confident we were, but then just got a bit unlucky in the second-last corner. The car in front dragged some dirt onto the track and I just slid my way through and lost, I think it was about three-tenths or something. So, yeah, that cost us. I think then it was probably a couple of tenths to find, and I think we could have chipped away at that. So it's pretty unlucky and frustrating. It's going to be tough for the race tomorrow but we'll keep at it."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Mixed feelings after qualifying here in Zandvoort. Lando had a very strong run, got everything out of the car, and finished Q7. Daniel was unlucky with the incident in front of him, which cost him the chance of progressing, and he starts P17.

"The car has been competitive so far this weekend, and we made improvements overnight which have put us in a decent position. Qualifying just behind the top three teams is a strong result, demonstrating we have the pace to score good points tomorrow. Our full focus is on race prep, and we're looking forward to an exciting Dutch Grand Prix in front of an unbelievable crowd."