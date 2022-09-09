Italian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:22.410 157.245 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:22.487 0.077 3 Russell Mercedes 1:22.689 0.279 4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.831 0.421 5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:22.840 0.430 6 Ocon Alpine 1:23.075 0.665 7 Alonso Alpine 1:23.099 0.689 8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:23.260 0.850 9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:23.394 0.984 10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:23.511 1.101 11 Albon Williams 1:23.529 1.119 12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:23.570 1.160 13 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:23.640 1.230 14 Perez Red Bull 1:23.661 1.251 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.688 1.278 16 Norris McLaren 1:23.856 1.446 17 Magnussen Haas 1:24.006 1.596 18 Giovinazzi Haas 1:24.317 1.907 19 De Vries Aston Martin 1:24.731 2.321 20 Latifi Williams 1:24.941 2.531