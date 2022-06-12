Site logo

Azerbaijan GP: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
12/06/2022

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 36 1:46.046 126.631 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1:46.050 0.004
3 Hamilton Mercedes 39 1:47.044 0.998
4 Russell Mercedes 42 1:47.177 1.131
5 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 42 1:47.523 1.477
6 Leclerc Ferrari 13 1:47.531 1.485
7 Albon Williams 48 1:47.966 1.920
8 Alonso Alpine 49 1:47.989 1.943
9 Norris McLaren 37 1:47.997 1.951
10 Stroll Aston Martin 38 1:48.038 1.992
11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 42 1:48.179 2.133
12 Vettel Aston Martin 41 1:48.206 2.160
13 Ricciardo McLaren 44 1:48.276 2.230
14 Ocon Alpine 36 1:48.297 2.251
15 Schumacher Haas 40 1:48.410 2.364
16 Gasly AlphaTauri 39 1:48.519 2.473
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 12 1:48.723 2.677
18 Magnussen Haas 12 1:48.789 2.743
19 Sainz Ferrari 3 1:48.978 2.932
20 Latifi Williams 37 1:49.583 3.537

Check out our Sunday gallery from Baku, here.

