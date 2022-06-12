Azerbaijan GP: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Perez Red Bull 36 1:46.046 126.631 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1:46.050 0.004 3 Hamilton Mercedes 39 1:47.044 0.998 4 Russell Mercedes 42 1:47.177 1.131 5 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 42 1:47.523 1.477 6 Leclerc Ferrari 13 1:47.531 1.485 7 Albon Williams 48 1:47.966 1.920 8 Alonso Alpine 49 1:47.989 1.943 9 Norris McLaren 37 1:47.997 1.951 10 Stroll Aston Martin 38 1:48.038 1.992 11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 42 1:48.179 2.133 12 Vettel Aston Martin 41 1:48.206 2.160 13 Ricciardo McLaren 44 1:48.276 2.230 14 Ocon Alpine 36 1:48.297 2.251 15 Schumacher Haas 40 1:48.410 2.364 16 Gasly AlphaTauri 39 1:48.519 2.473 17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 12 1:48.723 2.677 18 Magnussen Haas 12 1:48.789 2.743 19 Sainz Ferrari 3 1:48.978 2.932 20 Latifi Williams 37 1:49.583 3.537

Check out our Sunday gallery from Baku, here.