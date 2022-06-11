Azerbaijan GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Perez Red Bull 1:43.170 130.161 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:43.240 0.070 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.449 0.279 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:43.596 0.426 5 Norris McLaren 1:44.418 1.248 6 Ricciardo McLaren 1:44.476 1.306 7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:44.491 1.321 8 Russell Mercedes 1:44.573 1.403 9 Ocon Alpine 1:44.685 1.515 10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:44.689 1.519 11 Alonso Alpine 1:44.842 1.672 12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:44.845 1.675 13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:44.879 1.709 14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:44.913 1.743 15 Magnussen Haas 1:44.919 1.749 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:44.964 1.794 17 Albon Williams 1:45.479 2.309 18 Schumacher Haas 1:45.532 2.362 19 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:45.574 2.404 20 Latifi Williams 1:46.070 2.900