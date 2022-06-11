Site logo

Azerbaijan GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
11/06/2022

Times from the final free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:43.170 130.161 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:43.240 0.070
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.449 0.279
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:43.596 0.426
5 Norris McLaren 1:44.418 1.248
6 Ricciardo McLaren 1:44.476 1.306
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:44.491 1.321
8 Russell Mercedes 1:44.573 1.403
9 Ocon Alpine 1:44.685 1.515
10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:44.689 1.519
11 Alonso Alpine 1:44.842 1.672
12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:44.845 1.675
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:44.879 1.709
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:44.913 1.743
15 Magnussen Haas 1:44.919 1.749
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:44.964 1.794
17 Albon Williams 1:45.479 2.309
18 Schumacher Haas 1:45.532 2.362
19 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:45.574 2.404
20 Latifi Williams 1:46.070 2.900

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms