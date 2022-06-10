Azerbaijan GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:43.224 130.093 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:43.472 0.248 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.580 0.356 4 Alonso Alpine 1:44.142 0.918 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:44.274 1.050 6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:44.315 1.091 7 Russell Mercedes 1:44.548 1.324 8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:44.567 1.343 9 Ocon Alpine 1:44.609 1.385 10 Norris McLaren 1:44.771 1.547 11 Vettel Aston Martin 1:44.781 1.557 12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:44.874 1.650 13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:44.874 1.650 14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:45.059 1.835 15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:45.115 1.891 16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:45.264 2.040 17 Magnussen Haas 1:45.588 2.364 18 Albon Williams 1:46.397 3.173 19 Schumacher Haas 1:46.425 3.201 20 Latifi Williams 1:47.218 3.994