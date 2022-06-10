Site logo

Azerbaijan GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

10/06/2022

Times from today's second free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:43.224 130.093 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:43.472 0.248
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.580 0.356
4 Alonso Alpine 1:44.142 0.918
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:44.274 1.050
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:44.315 1.091
7 Russell Mercedes 1:44.548 1.324
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:44.567 1.343
9 Ocon Alpine 1:44.609 1.385
10 Norris McLaren 1:44.771 1.547
11 Vettel Aston Martin 1:44.781 1.557
12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:44.874 1.650
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:44.874 1.650
14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:45.059 1.835
15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:45.115 1.891
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:45.264 2.040
17 Magnussen Haas 1:45.588 2.364
18 Albon Williams 1:46.397 3.173
19 Schumacher Haas 1:46.425 3.201
20 Latifi Williams 1:47.218 3.994

