Azerbaijan GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
10/06/2022

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:45.476 127.315 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:45.603 0.127
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:45.810 0.334
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:46.012 0.536
5 Alonso Alpine 1:46.571 1.095
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:46.667 1.191
7 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:46.696 1.220
8 Russell Mercedes 1:46.705 1.229
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:46.830 1.354
10 Ocon Alpine 1:46.917 1.441
11 Norris McLaren 1:47.691 2.215
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:47.847 2.371
13 Magnussen Haas 1:47.946 2.470
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:47.970 2.494
15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:48.078 2.602
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:48.222 2.746
17 Albon Williams 1:48.419 2.943
18 Ricciardo McLaren 1:48.810 3.334
19 Latifi Williams 1:50.921 5.445
20 Schumacher Haas 1:58.332 12.856

