Azerbaijan GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Perez Red Bull 1:45.476 127.315 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:45.603 0.127 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:45.810 0.334 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:46.012 0.536 5 Alonso Alpine 1:46.571 1.095 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:46.667 1.191 7 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:46.696 1.220 8 Russell Mercedes 1:46.705 1.229 9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:46.830 1.354 10 Ocon Alpine 1:46.917 1.441 11 Norris McLaren 1:47.691 2.215 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:47.847 2.371 13 Magnussen Haas 1:47.946 2.470 14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:47.970 2.494 15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:48.078 2.602 16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:48.222 2.746 17 Albon Williams 1:48.419 2.943 18 Ricciardo McLaren 1:48.810 3.334 19 Latifi Williams 1:50.921 5.445 20 Schumacher Haas 1:58.332 12.856