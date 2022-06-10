Azerbaijan GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Russell Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Perez Red Bull 1 2 2 1 1 1 3 Leclerc Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Sainz Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 2 3 Ricciardo McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Norris McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Alonso Alpine 4 4 4 4 3 3 4 Ocon Alpine 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Gasly Alpha Tauri 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 3 3 3 3 1 1 3 Stroll Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 Vettel Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Albon Williams 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 Latifi Williams 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 Bottas Alfa Romeo 2 3 3 2 1 2 4 Zhou Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Magnussen Haas 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 Schumacher Haas 2 2 2 2 2 2 3

