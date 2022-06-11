Site logo

Azerbaijan GP: Qualifying - Times

11/06/2022

Times from today's qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.359 132.486 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:41.641 0.282
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:41.706 0.347
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:41.814 0.455
5 Russell Mercedes 1:42.712 1.353
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:42.845 1.486
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:42.924 1.565
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:43.056 1.697
9 Vettel Aston Martin 1:43.091 1.732
10 Alonso Alpine 1:43.173 1.814
11 Norris McLaren 1:43.398
12 Ricciardo McLaren 1:43.574
13 Ocon Alpine 1:43.585
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:43.790
15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:44.444
16 Magnussen Haas 1:44.643
17 Albon Williams 1:44.719
18 Latifi Williams 1:45.367
19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:45.371
20 Schumacher Haas 1:45.775

