Azerbaijan GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.359 132.486 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:41.641 0.282 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:41.706 0.347 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:41.814 0.455 5 Russell Mercedes 1:42.712 1.353 6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:42.845 1.486 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:42.924 1.565 8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:43.056 1.697 9 Vettel Aston Martin 1:43.091 1.732 10 Alonso Alpine 1:43.173 1.814 11 Norris McLaren 1:43.398 12 Ricciardo McLaren 1:43.574 13 Ocon Alpine 1:43.585 14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:43.790 15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:44.444 16 Magnussen Haas 1:44.643 17 Albon Williams 1:44.719 18 Latifi Williams 1:45.367 19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:45.371 20 Schumacher Haas 1:45.775