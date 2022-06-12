Site logo

Azerbaijan GP: Result

12/06/2022

Result of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 51 1h 34:05.941
2 Perez Red Bull 51 + 0:20.823
3 Russell Mercedes 51 + 0:45.995
4 Hamilton Mercedes 51 + 1:11.679
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 51 + 1:17.299
6 Vettel Aston Martin 51 + 1:24.099
7 Alonso Alpine 51 + 1:28.596
8 Ricciardo McLaren 51 + 1:32.207
9 Norris McLaren 51 + 1:32.556
10 Ocon Alpine 51 + 1:48.184
11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 50 + 1 Lap
12 Albon Williams 50 + 1 Lap
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 50 + 1 Lap
14 Schumacher Haas 50 + 1 Lap
15 Latifi Williams 50 + 1 Lap
Stroll Aston Martin 46 Oscillations
Magnussen Haas 31 Power Unit
Zhou Alfa Romeo 23 Power Unit
Leclerc Ferrari 21 Power Unit
Sainz Ferrari 8 Power Unit

Fastest Lap: Perez (Red Bull) 146.046 (Lap 36)

