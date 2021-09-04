Verstappen summoned by stewards

Max Verstappen has been summoned by the Zandvoort stewards for an alleged red flag infringement.

The Red Bull driver is alleged to have breached Appendix L Ch IV Art 1, Appendix H 2.5.4.1.b of the Sporting Code and Article 50.2 of the Sporting Regulations, by allegedly overtaking Lance Stroll car 18 whilst red flags were shown during FP2.

Verstappen was on a hot lap and Stroll on a slow lap when the incident occurred, the session having been red-flagged following Lewis Hamilton's engine issue.

Though, speaking yesterday, Christian Horner insisted there was nothing for Max to answer to, if the Dutch driver is found guilty he will be handed a grid penalty for his home race... a move that will not go down well with the partisan crowd.

