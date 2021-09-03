Site logo

Dutch GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
03/09/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.500 133.250 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.597 0.097
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.601 0.101
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.623 0.123
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:11.738 0.238
6 Alonso Alpine 1:12.158 0.658
7 Ocon Alpine 1:12.231 0.731
8 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:12.359 0.859
9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.431 0.931
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:12.515 1.015
11 Norris McLaren 1:12.679 1.179
12 Latifi Williams 1:12.907 1.407
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:13.053 1.553
14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:13.081 1.581
15 Russell Williams 1:13.181 1.681
16 Perez Red Bull 1:13.328 1.828
17 Mazepin Haas 1:13.516 2.016
18 Schumacher Haas 1:13.847 2.347
19 Vettel Aston Martin 1:15.984 4.484
20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri No Time

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms