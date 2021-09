Dutch GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Lance: "I'm excited to return to Zandvoort because it's a place of fond memories from my European Formula Three days. The circuit has evolved in recent years, which only amplifies my excitement and anticipation to return."

Sebastian: "Like everyone, we have prepared as much as we can for the new Zandvoort circuit through simulation, so we're ready to hit the track and experience it. The new banking section at the final corner should be exciting for drivers and will hopefully help overtaking because it looks very narrow in places. Zandvoort has an incredible history in Formula One, and the fans are very passionate, so I'm happy to see it have a place on the calendar."

Keys to the Race

Tyre behaviour will play a key role in both overtaking and overall strategy. Tyre wear and degradation levels determine how much opportunity there is for gaining an advantage by pitting for fresher tyres. The tyre allocation for Zandvoort will be the same as at Silverstone, Barcelona and Portimão, with the C1, C2 and C3s.

A Safety Car has appeared in nine of the last 12 races with only Monaco, France and the opening Austrian race running without interruptions. There have also been five red flags this year, more than in any of the last 20 seasons. With limited track experience, and on a narrow circuit littered with plenty of gravel run-off, drivers are likely to make mistakes - so expect a Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car during the race. Practice is also likely to see interruption as drivers get into the groove at the new venue.

Zandvoort offers two DRS zones, however the straights on this circuit are short. The tighter corners at the end of DRS zones (Turns One and 11) may offer some of the best opportunities to pass, while the banked corners of Turns Three and 14 may give drivers the opportunity to take different lines to help set up an overtake.