Dutch GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It's been a good day and it was really enjoyable to see everyone in orange having fun in the grandstands. Of course the track is also very fun to drive with a lot of fast corners so it was good to finally get out there. From our side I don't think the lap times are very representative today as I did my fastest lap on a used set of tyres. I was improving on another push lap and then Mazepin had a spin otherwise I think we would be higher up but it's only Friday and we're still looking at all the details of where we can do better and improve. The long runs looked competitive which is positive but we also know that the start position is very important here so we'll see what we can do to get more pace out of the car overnight."

Sergio Perez: "It was awesome to get out there and drive this old school circuit. It's very different to the other tracks we go to and with so many consecutive right-hand corners it's a pretty unique and physical challenge. I've never driven here before so it's completely new and with so many red flags it was difficult to get into a rhythm. You really need the confidence going into the session to trust the car in order to push it and I wasn't quite there or fully comfortable today so there are a couple of things on my side that we need to look at and make some decisions on in order to get the most out of the package. It's amazing to see so many fans enjoying themselves and cheering in the grandstands so I expect the energy around the track to only get better and better over the weekend."