New engine for Hamilton

NEWS STORY
27/08/2021

As the second triple-header of the season gets underway, Lewis Hamilton is one of several drivers to take on a new engine.

Indeed, the world champion, teammate Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Nicholas Latifi have all taken on their third internal combustion engines of the season.

Hamilton, Bottas, Perez and Norris take on their third MGU-H and MGU-K of the season, while Ricciardo, Stroll, Leclerc, Gasly and Latifi take on their third MGU-Hs, and Vettel, Alonso and Tsunoda their third MGU-Ks.

Max Verstappen, Alonso, Leclerc, Sainz, Raikkonen, Giovinazzi and Schumacher take their second energy stores, while the Spaniard and German also take on their second control electrics.

Eleven drivers also take on new exhaust systems, Alonso now on his sixth of eight permissible this season.

