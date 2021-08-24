Bottas: Lewis wants me as his teammate

As Toto Wolff delays his decision on Mercedes 2022 line-up, Valtteri Bottas insists that Lewis Hamilton wants him as his teammate.

Whatever is causing Toto Wolff to delay his decision, it would appear that Valtteri Bottas and George Russell have a few more weeks to push their respective cases.

One of the main things in the Finn's favour - other than his five years experience with the German team - is the fact that he is Lewis Hamilton's preferred choice of teammate.

Indeed, talking to MTV Finland, Bottas reiterated the support he has from the seven-time champion.

"It remains to be seen what happens," he said. "I don't think there will be any news in the near future, but yes, those things will be clear in time.

"Everything is going in the right direction," he added.

"Lewis has told me directly that he would like me to be his teammate," said the Finn, the final decision being down to Wolff.

"Together we can do very well," he added. "The fact is, drivers can't make a terrible impact on it... there's a bigger machine behind it that ultimately makes those decisions."

Asked what his alternative are, Bottas, who has been linked with both Alfa Romeo and Williams, the team the brought him into F1, said: I can't say who we're going to talk to and what's going on, but things are being discussed so that we can find the best option for next season."