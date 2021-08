Binotto keen to see Schumacher remain at Haas

Mattia Binotto admits that he would like to see Ferrari protege, Mick Schumacher spend another season at Haas.

An already pretty awful season for the American team took a clear turn for the (even) worse in Hungary as Nicholas Latifi and George Russell racked up ten points for Williams.

In one fell swoop the Grove outfit leapfrogged Alfa Romeo and left Haas alone at the foot of the standings, its 2021 season slowly becoming, literally, pointless.

In just under two weeks, Mick Schumacher will drive the iconic Jordan 191 at Spa Francorchamps as the sport recalls his father's dramatic F1 debut at the track thirty years earlier.

Unfortunately, unlike his father, there is unlikely to be a quick promotion to one of the big guns any time soon, and in the meantime Mattia Binotto admits he hopes the German youngster will opt to stay put at Haas.

Mick's first season is a learning one, without pressure," he tells Gazzetta dello Sport, "and we're talking with Haas to confirm him there."

Another option is Alfa Romeo, where Kimi Raikkonen is looking increasingly likely to call time of his long career at season end.

"Antonio (Giovinazzi) remains our reserve driver," says Binotto, "he is our first alternative if someone unexpectedly drops out. He's shown growth every year and I hope he can stay with Alfa, he deserves it.

"This year has been more difficult for the Ferrari Driver Academy, but you have to give the guys time to grow," he added.