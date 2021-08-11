Binotto: "Rooting" for Verstappen

Ferrari team boss admits that while his head says Lewis Hamilton will prevail in the title fight, his heart is with rival Max Verstappen.

The Italian also believes that of the 2021 line-ups, Ferrari has the best.

"It's an exciting challenge between two great drivers and I hope they fight to the end," he told Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport, when asked about the 2021 championship battle.

"If I had to bet, I'd bet on Lewis," he continued, "because I think Mercedes will win in the end.

"But I'm rooting for Max," he admitted. "It would do the sport good to break the status quo."

Turning his attention to his own team, where Carlos Sainz has quickly settled in and is now sixth in the championship, three points of his teammate, Binotto said: "I am convinced that with Leclerc and Sainz we have the best duo in F1.

"They are talented, fast and young, a guarantee for the future," he continued. "We know Charles, he grew up in our nursery, we have no doubt about his abilities. Without the accidents in qualifying in Monte Carlo and at the start of Hungary, in which he was also unlucky, he would have an extra victory and second place. He is growing in the vision of racing and in tyre management.

"Carlos didn't surprise me," he added. "Before taking him, we analysed his characteristics. He is solid, he brings points to the team and he is lucid in communicating with the engineers. He is integrating and understanding the car better and better."