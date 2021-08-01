A new engine for Verstappen

Honda has revealed that having detected an issue overnight it has opted to change the engine in Max Verstappen's car.

"During post-qualifying checks we noticed something on Max’s PU which might have developed over the course of the weekend, likely to be an after-effect of the Silverstone crash," said the Japanese manufacturer in a brief statement.

"We have therefore changed it for a new PU of the same specification. According to the regulations, Max is allowed to start from his third position on the grid with no penalty incurred."

Following the Silverstone clash, Verstappen's engine was sent back to Japan for checking, and while it was cleared it was decided to use it in opening practice this weekend to ensure there was absolutely nothing wrong.

Verstappen completed 21 trouble-free laps on Friday morning on his way to posting the fastest time and as a result it was decided to continue with the unit for the rest of the weekend.

Today's move sees Verstappen take on his third power unit of the season, and with (currently) 12 races remaining this means another engine - and the inevitable penalty - before season end.

