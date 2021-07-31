Site logo

Hungary GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
31/07/2021

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.419 129.944 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:15.734 0.315
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.840 0.421
4 Perez Red Bull 1:16.421 1.002
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:16.483 1.064
6 Norris McLaren 1:16.489 1.070
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.496 1.077
8 Ocon Alpine 1:16.653 1.234
9 Alonso Alpine 1:16.715 1.296
10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:16.750 1.331
11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:16.871
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.893
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:17.564
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:17.583
15 Sainz Ferrari No Time
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:17.919
17 Russell Williams 1:17.944
18 Latifi Williams 1:18.036
19 Mazepin Haas 1:18.922
20 Schumacher Haas No Time

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms