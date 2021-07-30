Site logo

Hungary GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
30/07/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.555 126.366 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:17.616 0.061
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.722 0.167
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:18.115 0.560
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:18.181 0.626
6 Alonso Alpine 1:18.385 0.830
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.391 0.836
8 Perez Red Bull 1:18.466 0.911
9 Norris McLaren 1:18.649 1.094
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.755 1.200
11 Ocon Alpine 1:18.765 1.210
12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:18.770 1.215
13 Vettel Aston Martin 1:18.989 1.434
14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:19.265 1.710
15 Russell Williams 1:19.724 2.169
16 Latifi Williams 1:19.824 2.269
17 Schumacher Haas 1:20.383 2.828
18 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:20.639 3.084
19 Mazepin Haas 1:20.992 3.437
20 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:21.889 4.334

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms