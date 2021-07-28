Kubica gets FP1 outing in Hungary

Alfa Romeo reserve driver, Robert Kubica will replace Kimi Raikkonen in Friday's opening practice session.

The Pole will step into Raikkonen's car at the very track where he made his Formula One comeback in 2017, during a testing session – then, his first time in an F1 single-seater following his eight-year hiatus from the sport. Having been in the car for free practice in Spain and in Austria, Kubica will be keen to continue contributing to the team's development with his technical feedback as we approach the summer break.

Kubica's special weekend will extend beyond the track, for he will be the focus of attention for many of the fans attending the race. With Budapest one of the favourite race weekend destinations for his fellow Poles, the team will be going the extra mile to deliver a special experience to all fans: a dedicated Team Booth, placed in the popular silver Fan Zone, will feature the team's car and race equipment, while there will be a rich programme of virtual fan meet & greet sessions, special merchandise offers and much more.

Fans will also be able to participate in competitions to win exclusive Robert Kubica and team items throughout the weekend. A special programme for a special race weekend.

"Robert has done a really good job for the team so far this season," said Frederic Vasseur, "and we're excited to see him back in the car in Budapest. His technical feedback has really helped us in setting up the car and we are confident he can help us extracting even more from our package as the season progresses."

"It's always great to be back in the car," added Kubica, "especially so in Budapest which is the closest race to Poland on the calendar. There are always a lot of Polish fans on the stands and I know there will be a lot of flags to welcome me when I head of out the garage on Friday.

"Of course, once you're in the car, the focus is on doing the best possible job for the team and on helping our engineers with the set-up of the car. The margins are really small in the midfield so every improvement can be crucial."