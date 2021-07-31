Verstappen's engine given all-clear

Having run it without issue in FP1, Honda has given Max Verstappen's Silverstone power unit the all-clear.

In the aftermath of the British Grand Prix the unit was returned to Japan to be checked but Honda wanted to try the unit in opening practice in Hungary before returning it to the Dutchman's power unit pool.

Over the course of the opening session Verstappen completed 21 laps, posting the fastest time of the hour.

"It was good to see that Max is not suffering any ill effects from the Silverstone crash and we were able to check that the PU that he used in the British GP weekend is working as normal," said the Japanese manufacturer's technical director, Toyoharu Tanabe.

Had there been an issue, Red Bull feared that this would mean their driver incurring grid penalties later in the season, for he is currently on his second internal combustion engine, MGU-H, MGU-K and turbocharger, while only three are allowed over the course of the season.

Despite leading the way in FP1, Verstappen trailed the Mercedes duo in FP2, the Dutchman continually complaining about the handing of his car, particularly understeer issues.

"There is still a lot of room for improvement," said Tanabe, "and that's what we will be working on now.

"Qualifying has been very close at most circuits this year and, as is always the case on a short track like the Hungaroring, the lap times will be even closer than usual, so we can expect a very tight battle for qualifying."