Hungary GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
30/07/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:17.012 127.257 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.039 0.027
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.310 0.298
4 Ocon Alpine 1:17.759 0.747
5 Perez Red Bull 1:17.824 0.812
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:18.113 1.101
7 Alonso Alpine 1:18.169 1.157
8 Vettel Aston Martin 1:18.228 1.216
9 Norris McLaren 1:18.313 1.301
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.320 1.308
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.370 1.358
12 Sainz Ferrari 1:18.441 1.429
13 Ricciardo McLaren 1:18.737 1.725
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:19.277 2.265
15 Russell Williams 1:19.292 2.280
16 Latifi Williams 1:19.479 2.467
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:19.671 2.659
18 Schumacher Haas 1:19.817 2.805
19 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:20.186 3.174
20 Mazepin Haas 1:21.881 4.869

