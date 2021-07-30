Site logo

Hungary GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

30/07/2021

Max Verstappen: "In general, it was not an easy day on track today, we had a few adjustments that we were working on from FP1 and FP2 that we need to look into, seeing what works and what doesn't. There are a lot of things to analyse this evening but there's nothing too big to overcome so I'm not worried. The track was very hot today, but it looks like there's a bit of rain coming so that should make things interesting and I'm looking forward to it."

Sergio Perez: "The car felt good over the longer and shorter runs today. I think there's definitely time to be found, I was caught in some traffic during both sessions so I think there is still plenty to play for in qualifying tomorrow. With the weather conditions predicted to change over the weekend, there is a bit of an unknown, it may benefit some more than others so we will have to wait and see what happens. We've made good steps and we have a good idea about what we need to do before qualifying to make improvements, so I am optimistic for the rest of the weekend."

