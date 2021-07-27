Red Bull officially calls for review of Silverstone clash

Ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, Red Bull has officially called on the stewards to review the first lap clash at Silverstone involving Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

The clash, which saw the Dutch driver hospitalised and his Mercedes rival handed a 10s time penalty but still go on to claim victory, has divided opinion ever since.

Last Friday, Christian Horner admitted that Red Bull was considering calling for a review.

"It is no secret that we felt at the time, and still feel, that Hamilton was given a light penalty for this type of incident," said the Briton. "Given the severity of the incident and the lenient penalty, we are reviewing all data and have the right to request a review. We are therefore still looking at the evidence and considering all of our sporting options."

Today the Austrian team officially requested the stewards to review their decision, and as a result a video conference will be held on Thursday, at which Hamilton, Verstappen and their team representatives will be present.

"In accordance with Art. 14 of the International Sporting Code, and following the petition for review by Red Bull Racing Honda, lodged on the 23 July 2021, the team manager and such witnesses as the competitor may request, up to three attendees in total including the team manager, are required to appear via video conference at 16:00hrs CEST on Thursday, 29 July 2021," confirmed the FIA.

"Everyone has their own opinion on the events of Silverstone, and it was a very polarising incident," admits Toto Wolff in his preview of the Hungarian GP weekend. "However, the most important thing is that Max is OK.

"It's never nice to see a car crashing, particularly at such high speeds and at a corner like that," he adds, "so we're glad he emerged from the accident unscathed."

"As far as we are concerned, the manoeuvre that Lewis did was absolutely in line with the FIA's overtaking guide," insisted the German team's chief technical officer, James Allison last week.

"If you are on the inside of the corner, overtaking on the inside of the corner, then the guidance requires that you are substantially alongside. It's not required that you are ahead, it requires that you are substantially alongside as you arrive at the corner. Lewis definitely was substantially alongside. He had his front axle well beyond the midpoint of Verstappen's car.

"Also, you must be able to make the corner. By make the corner it means go round the corner and not leave the track or lose control of the car. Those are the things you need to satisfy. If you can go round the corner, if you are substantially alongside the other car then the corner is yours... you do not have to cede your position, you do not have to back off, and the other car has a duty to avoid hitting you.

"I did feel that it was harsh to get the penalty," he added. "I realise not everyone agrees with that, but I still believe that to be the case."

Quite what Red Bull expects to come from the review isn't clear, but for this to happen the team must first present fresh - and significant - information that was not available or considered first time around.