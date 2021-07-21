Stewards must not be lobbied, says Horner

Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner has said that race stewards should not face being lobbied while investigating incidents.

The Briton's call follows Sunday's clash, when, ahead of the restart, Toto Wolff wanted to meet the stewards whilst they investigated the incident in order to argue his team's case.

The Austrian was seemingly reacting to the numerous messages sent by Horner to race director, Michael Masi calling on him to act on what he perceived to be a deliberate offence.

"I saw Toto, who was lobbying the stewards, I heard he was going there," said Horner, "so I went there to make sure our view was represented.

"I don't think it's right that team principals go up there to lobby the stewards," he added. "They should be locked away so they're not influenced, and for me that was unacceptable that he had gone up there to lobby the stewards.

"I wanted to make sure there was a balanced opinion given, rather than trying to influence pressure on the stewards to make a menial sentence.

"I don't think anyone should be allowed to see the stewards during the course of a Grand Prix," he insisted.

"I was told that there was a rant on the radio to Michael about all the badness in the world," responded Wolff, "so I went up and gave my opinion. I've been to the stewards many times."

"If we have an incident after the race we invite the teams and the drivers to come and appear before the stewards," said Masi, "that's one of the elements the stewards have.

"We had the case in Monza last year when Lewis went and spoke to the stewards to understand what happened and have a look at the whole picture.

"During the (race) suspension, that ability exists, so there's no reason not to," he concluded.

