Hamilton failed to avoid contact say Silverstone stewards

18/07/2021

In their investigation of today's controversial first lap clash, the Silverstone stewards say that Lewis Hamilton failed to avoid contact with Max Verstappen.

In all honesty, had it continued, F1 fans of a certain age might have ended up passing out in need of oxygen, such was the frantic action in the opening moments of today's British Grand Prix.

Having learned his lesson from yesterday, when his title rival, Verstappen got the jump on him, world champion Lewis Hamilton was fully prepared second time around.

Though the Dutchman still got away well, Hamilton was with him all the way, and through every corner that followed the pair fought, both using every trick in the book, their every twist and turn cheered on by the huge crowd.

Finally, having pulled alongside Verstappen on the National Straight, as they headed into Copse, Hamilton was on the inside, Verstappen on the outside as they prepared for the Beckets, Maggots complex that follows.

However, as they battled for position, Hamilton caught the right-rear of the Red Bull with his left-front, sending Verstappen spinning off and crashing into the tyre wall backwards at high speed.

While the safety car was initially deployed, shortly after the race was red flagged as Verstappen climbed from his car to be taken to the medical centre.

As the drivers headed back to the pits ahead of the restart, representatives of both Red Bull and Mercedes were bombarding race director Michael Masi.

While Christian Horner laid the blame squarely at Hamilton's door, Helmut Marko went even further, calling for a race ban for the Briton.

The stewards, having reviewed the video and telemetry evidence, deemed that Verstappen and Hamilton entered Turn 9 (Copse) with the Red Bull in the lead and the Mercedes slightly behind and on the inside.

Hamilton was "on a line that did not reach the apex of the corner, with room available to the inside" they said, and when Verstappen "turned into the corner, Car 44 (Hamilton) did not avoid contact and the left front of Car 44 contacted the right rear of Car 33 (Verstappen)".

Finding that Hamilton "is judged predominantly at fault", the Briton was handed a 10s penalty and 2 penalty points.

That is the official finding, no doubt Red Bull and Mercedes have their own view of the incident.

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by flyinglap, 17 minutes ago

"Regrettably, we see a pattern emerging, with Hamilton doing yet another "Albon" and getting away with it with a slap on the wrist. Practically, every time he has another car ahead of him and on the outside, he has license to send the other driver off the track with impunity. Today the sport has been very lucky to escape an extremely serious accident. There was talk of an impact of 51g, which is not a trivial matter and from which Verstappen may still suffer in the future. Mercedes did get the DNF of their opponent that they were hoping (aiming?) for. Indeed, this was a KO. This will sign a turning point for the championship battle, which may turn quite nasty now. Verstappen is known to be a hard racer, but he has matured into an extremely correct driver, particularly so with Hamilton. I will be expecting war on all fronts now on behalf of Verstappen and Red Bull, on and off the track (how about George Russell to Red Bull next year?)"

2. Posted by Grumpy Grandad, 24 minutes ago

"Anyone but Hamilton and it would have been a ban. Ridiculous decision by the stewards. And this from a now ex Hamilton fan."

3. Posted by Jet Jockey, 1 hour ago

"Total racing incident!

Usually on the first few laps of a race this is allowed by the stewards.

This year the decisions from the stewards as been all over the place with no constancies terrible!

Everyone wants exciting racing, everyone one wants to see a great battle between Max and Lewis and if the stewards are going to be so inconstant all the time then we will be in for boring racing."

