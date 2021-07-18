Site logo

British GP: Result

NEWS STORY
18/07/2021

Result of the Pirelli British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 52 1h 58:23.284
2 Leclerc Ferrari 52 + 0:03.871
3 Bottas Mercedes 52 + 0:11.125
4 Norris McLaren 52 + 0:28.573
5 Ricciardo McLaren 52 + 0:42.624
6 Sainz Ferrari 52 + 0:43.454
7 Alonso Alpine 52 + 1:12.093
8 Stroll Aston Martin 52 + 1:14.289
9 Ocon Alpine 52 + 1:16.162
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 52 + 1:22.065
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 52 + 1:25.327
12 Russell Williams 51 + 1 Lap
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 51 + 1 Lap
14 Latifi Williams 51 + 1 Lap
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 51 + 1 Lap
16 Perez Red Bull 51 + 1 Lap
17 Mazepin Haas 51 + 1 Lap
18 Schumacher Haas 51 + 1 Lap
Vettel Aston Martin 40 Retired
Verstappen Red Bull 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Perez (Red Bull) 1:28.617 (Lap 50)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms