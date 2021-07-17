Site logo

British GP: Sprint Result

NEWS STORY
17/07/2021

Result of the Pirelli British Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 17 25:38.426
2 Hamilton Mercedes 17 + 0:01.430
3 Bottas Mercedes 17 + 0:07.502
4 Leclerc Ferrari 17 + 0:11.278
5 Norris McLaren 17 + 0:24.111
6 Ricciardo McLaren 17 + 0:30.959
7 Alonso Alpine 17 + 0:43.527
8 Vettel Aston Martin 17 + 0:44.439
9 Russell Williams 17 + 0:46.652
10 Ocon Alpine 17 + 0:47.395
11 Sainz Ferrari 17 + 0:47.798
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 17 + 0:48.763
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 17 + 0:50.677
14 Stroll Aston Martin 17 + 0:52.179
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 17 + 0:53.225
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 17 + 0:53.567
17 Latifi Williams 17 + 0:55.162
18 Schumacher Haas 17 + 1:08.213
19 Mazepin Haas 17 + 1:17.648
20 Perez Red Bull 16 Retired

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:29.937 (Lap 17)

