British GP: Qualifying - Times

16/07/2021

Times from today's qualifying session for Sprint Qualifying for the Pirelli British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:26.134 152.996 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.209 0.075
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:26.328 0.194
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.828 0.694
5 Perez Red Bull 1:26.844 0.710
6 Norris McLaren 1:26.897 0.763
7 Ricciardo McLaren 1:26.899 0.765
8 Russell Williams 1:26.971 0.837
9 Sainz Ferrari 1:27.007 0.873
10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:27.179 1.045
11 Alonso Alpine 1:27.245
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:27.273
13 Ocon Alpine 1:27.340
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:27.617
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:27.665
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:28.043
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:28.062
18 Latifi Williams 1:28.254
19 Schumacher Haas 1:28.738
20 Mazepin Haas 1:29.051

