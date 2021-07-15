Zak Brown tests positive for Covid

McLaren boss Zak Brown will miss this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid.

"McLaren Racing confirmed today that three team members, including CEO Zak Brown, tested positive for covid-19 during the team's rigorous testing programme before the British Grand Prix," said the Woking outfit in a brief statement. "Neither of our drivers are close contacts.

"All three cases are unconnected and now isolating in accordance with government guidelines," it added. "The team's operations for the British Grand Prix are unaffected."

Brown subsequently tweeted: "Following our team's pre-event testing for the British GP, I've tested positive for covid-19.

"I've notified all my close contacts and isolating in accordance with govt guidelines. I'll still be connected to and supporting the team safely from home."

In Melbourne last year, McLaren was the first team to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive just hours before opening practice.